Andhra Pradesh Health Minister launches ‘Resume’ treatment for prostate problems

VIJAYAWADA: Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Minister Satya Kumar Yadav stressed the need for advanced medical services to be accessible to all.

On Sunday, he launched the revolutionary ‘Resume’ treatment for prostate problems at Prashanth Hospital, marking its debut in the state.

Government Whip Yarlagadda Venkat Rao and MLAs Gadde Rammohan Rao, Kamineni Srinivas, and Bode Prasad attended the event. Minister Yadav highlighted that this advanced treatment enhances healthcare services and reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding medical care, especially for the underprivileged. He urged corporate hospitals to support Arogya Andhra Pradesh and hailed ‘Resume’ as a breakthrough in prostate treatment.

Prashanth Hospital Chairman Dr K Prashanth Kumar noted that the hospital has set a milestone by establishing the state’s first comprehensive prostate treatment unit.

The USFDA-approved Resume Water Therapy ensures quick recovery, minimal medication, and no major surgery.

Prashanth Hospital Managing Director Dr K Dheeraj, Medical Director Dr K Pritam, and Uro-Gynecologist Dr P Haritha were present.