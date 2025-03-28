Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha launches 509 CCTV cameras

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha emphasised the importance of CCTV cameras in curbing crimes and illegal activities, urging the public to install them in every house, just like TVs, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

She stated that technology, including drones and CCTV cameras, is playing a crucial role in suppressing criminal and unlawful activities across the state.

On Thursday, the minister launched 509 CCTV cameras in Jaggayyapeta, NTR district, as a pilot project, along with DGP Harisha Kumar Gupta, Jaggayyapet MLA Sri Ram Rajagopal, Nandigama MLA Tangirala Sowmya, and Commissioner of Police Rajasekharbabu. She announced plans to install CCTV cameras in every village of the state to monitor crime and illicit activities. She noted that 1,000 CCTV cameras and 28 drones had already been installed under the NTR District Police Commissionerate. Citing an example of “invisible policing,” she said drones helped apprehend gamblers in Vizianagaram district. She also revealed plans to set up CCTV cameras in Payakapuram constituency soon.

During the event, Anitha unveiled the ‘Statistics of Shame’ book related to the POCSO Act. She observed that both accused and victims in POCSO cases were often illiterate.

DCPs Gowthami, Saritha, Udayarani, Suraksha Committee convenor Narasayya, and other police officers attended the event.