Citizen Force Cancer Club set up in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Citizen Force Cancer Club is officially launched at a hotel in Vijayawada. The initiative aims to raise awareness about cancer, ensure timely diagnosis and treatment, and provide moral and financial support to underprivileged patients.

Telecom industry stalwart and Clothing Manufacturers Association Of India (CMAI) president, Professor NK Goyal, attended the occasion as the chief guest. He explained the vital role of voluntary organisations in the success of Arogya Bharat and expressed his support for the mission. Citizen Force Foundation Managing Director Pinnamsetty Ramesh Babu said the club’s slogan, ‘One for all... All for one,’ embodies their effort to combat cancer.

“The emotional toll on cancer patients is immense. Our goal is to support them not just medically, but emotionally and financially,” he said, adding plans are ongoing to set up a Cancer Medical Science Institute and a hospital. A noted oncologist, Dr N Subbarao, highlighted the lack of awareness and delayed diagnoses as key factors behind rising mortality. Radiologist Dr Vemuri Varaprasad stressed the importance of early detection.