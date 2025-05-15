Robust steps to protect Vijayawada from floods

VIJAYAWADA: Following last monsoon’s catastrophic floods that caused three breaches in the Budameru canal, inundating parts of Vijayawada, the Andhra Pradesh government is implementing robust measures to ensure the city’s long-term safety.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced the construction of a retaining wall to strengthen the affected areas, with concrete work slated to begin soon. On Wednesday, Ramanaidu, along with Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, ENC M Venkateswara Rao, and project engineers, inspected the ongoing work at the site.

He instructed officials and agencies to start construction immediately, and complete the retaining wall by June 10, before the monsoon season. Additional machinery will be mobilised to meet this deadline. For a permanent solution, the government is planning to increase the Budameru Diversion Canal’s capacity to 37,500 cusecs by completing pending works.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under preparation to channel floodwaters through Enikepadu, Kolleru and Upputeru into the sea. Additionally, a new parallel channel with a 20,000-cusec capacity is being planned alongside the existing Budameru Old Channel.

To support these initiatives, plans are being made to secure financial and technical assistance from the Centre under the disaster management framework. Proposals are being finalised, in coordination with the Municipal, Revenue, and Disaster Management departments to present a comprehensive plan to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.