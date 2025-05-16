VMC Commissioner orders street vendors survey and clean-up drive in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM on Thursday instructed officials to expedite the ongoing street vendors survey and submit a comprehensive report within two days.

The Commissioner personally participated in the survey, interacted with vendors, and verified application details by asking 45 questions, including those related to livelihood, duration of business, and operational hours. He directed Welfare Secretaries to perform their duties diligently and responsibly. He said identity cards would be issued to vendors after the survey’s completion.

Later, the Commissioner inspected Film Nagar Colony, Moghalrajpuram and MG Road, focusing on sanitation and greenery. He instructed officials not to be negligent in their duties and emphasised the importance of maintaining city cleanliness.

He also directed the removal of hoardings that affected the city’s aesthetics and ordered the clearing of debris and waste from roads.

Chief Engineer Srinath Reddy, City Planner Sanjay Rathnakumar, CMOH Gopala Krishna Nayak, and other officials accompanied him during the inspection.