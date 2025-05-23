Dinakar calls for overhaul of 20-Point Programme

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh 20-Point Programme Implementation Chairman Lanka Dinakar has called for reforms to align the decades-old initiative with modern development goals.

Speaking at the Secretariat on Thursday, Dinakar said the programme, last updated in 2006, must be restructured to meet current goals as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat@2047 and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarnandhra@2047 visions.

Post-2014, the NITI Aayog’s 17 long-term development goals have guided the design and implementation of various schemes and projects under PM Modi’s leadership. Similarly, the Chief Minister is implementing innovative plans to achieve a 15% growth rate to realise Swarnandhra Vision.

Dinakar noted that although states submit regular reports under the 2006 framework, today’s development needs call for a new approach. He has proposed rebranding the initiative as ‘Swarnandhra Sadhana Sutras’ at the state level and ‘PM Viksit Bharat Programme’ nationally.