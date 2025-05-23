Government plans to make AP a global tourism hub

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move aimed at bolstering the tourism sector, the State government has unveiled ambitious plans to transform Andhra Pradesh into India’s premier tourism destination within the next five years.

Disclosing the grand plans at the Manthena Heritage Home Stay in Kopalle of West Godavari district on Thursday, Special Chief Secretary for Tourism and Housing, Ajay Jain, presented the government’s comprehensive strategy to position Andhra Pradesh as a global tourism hub.

Ajay Jain highlighted the government’s commitment to this vision, emphasising that tourism has been granted industrial status to attract private investment and enhance infrastructure. “The future belongs to tourism, and Andhra Pradesh will live by the age-old ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God),” he remarked.

Furthermore, The government has introduced a new tourism policy offering incentives and subsidies to investors. Andhra Pradesh is the 12th State in India to confer industry status on tourism. As many as 27 major hotels have commenced operations, creating employment for nearly 18,000 people across the State so far.

Highlighting the home stay model for promoting rural tourism, the special chief secretary revealed that the State currently has 1,842 home stay units with 561 in Tirupati alone.

These accommodations provide tourists with an authentic cultural experience, featuring village life, agriculture, and local crafts, he added.

He also announced that the government training programmes for women under the auspices of SERP and MEPMA for pilot tourism projects in Dindi and Araku, aiming to increase community participation. He listed AP’s diverse offerings—from spiritual landmarks like Tirumala and Srisailam to natural attractions such as Araku Valley, Horsley Hills, and Papi Kondalu.

With the country’s third-longest coastline, the State government is developing beaches, including Rushikonda (a Blue Flag beach), Suryalanka, Maipadu, and Ramapuram to meet international eco-standards. Plans are underway to establish integrated tourism circuits focusing on temple, eco, adventure, wellness, and agri-tourism.