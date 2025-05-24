NTR Collector, MLA exhort residents to embrace yoga

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Friday urged citizens to embrace yoga for better health, as part of the State government’s month-long Yogandhra campaign.

They participated in a special yoga session at BRTS Road, alongside local officials. The campaign, which runs from May 21 to June 21, aims to promote yoga as a household practice for wellness across Andhra Pradesh.

Collector G Lakshmisha said the initiative is expected to reach two crore people statewide. In the NTR district alone, the goal is to train 10 to 15 lakh residents through 2,500 yoga instructors. Each village and ward secretariat will have seven trainers, with sessions designed to accommodate 50 participants.

On the occasion, MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao emphasised that a healthy population is key to building a strong nation and achieving the visions of Swarnandhra and Viksit Bharat. He also praised the Prime Minister for promoting yoga globally, noting that more than 70 per cent of countries now practice it.

RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, Additional Commissioner Dr D Chandrasekhar, In-charge DMHO Dr Gopalakrishna Nayak, Chief City Planner Sanjay Ratnakumar, and other officials were present.