Three members of family electrocuted during house shifting in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, three members of a family died of electrocution in an apartment near Benz Circle under Patamata police station limits on Saturday morning.

The victims were identified as S Durga Prasada Rao (60), his wife Mutyalamma (55), and his sister Hema Vani (50). Police said the incident occurred while the family was packing their household items to shift to their new home.

Prasada Rao reportedly came into contact with a live electric cable. His wife and sister, rushed to his aid, got electrocuted.

Police informed the deceased’s family members and registered a case. A case of accidental death has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine how the live wire was exposed and whether any negligence was involved. The officials urged the residents to be careful with electrical lines.