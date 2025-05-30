Huge response to ‘Police Yogandhra’ in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police organised a ‘Police Yogandhra’ event on Thursday, drawing more than 6,000 participants, including personnel from various wings of the commissionerate, at the Yoga Street (BRTS Road).

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu, and NTR Collector G Lakshmisha attended as chief guests and urged the public to make yoga part of their daily routine. The event was conducted in association with the NTR Ayush Department and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Addressing participants, Vijayanand said the State government has launched the month-long Yogandhra-2025 campaign, from May 21 to June 21, to make yoga a part of household activity. A mega event involving five lakh people is planned from RK Beach to Bhogapuram in Visakhapatnam district, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend as the chief guest on the International Yoga Day. “Yoga is a great gift India has offered to the world. We aim to build a healthy and happy society. YogAndhra programs will be held in every village and town until June 21 to mark International Yoga Day. Our goal is to teach yoga to at least two crore people by then,” said Vijayanand.

He added that 1.25 lakh yoga trainers have registered across the State, and the government is encouraging people to learn basic yoga asanas.

CP Rajasekhar Babu said the event was intended to raise awareness of yoga’s benefits for both physical and mental health and to encourage regular practice. He expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of ‘Police Yogandhra’ event.