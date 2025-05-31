AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha set to inaugurate high-tech SN Puram police station on June 2

VIJAYAWADA: The Satyanarayanapuram (SN Puram) police station, once operated in a dilapidated building with no proper facilities for staff and people, has been upgraded to a four-storey building with all wings under one roof.
The new PS comes with best-in-class features, including biometric scanners, a gymnasium, a CCTV control room for round-the-clock monitoring, a call data records analysis wing, and a dedicated cybercrime wing. After the previous building developed cracks, the Satyanarayanapuram police station shifted to a rented building near Gandhinagar and operated from the same building for more than three years.
With funds allotted under a Central scheme for modernisation of police stations and infrastructure development, the officials spent more than Rs 1.5 crore and developed SN puram PS into a model police station with best-in-class features.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta are set to inaugurate the newly constructed SN puram PS on June 2.
Explaining the features, NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu said the Satyanarayanapuram police station in Vijayawada is the first police station in the State to be equipped with biometric scanners for suspect sheeters and rowdy sheeters, a gym, and an integrated control room.
“Finger and handprints of the accused will be recorded using the CCTNS tool and will be uploaded to the national criminal portal. In addition, the gym facility will help in reducing work stress and keeps personnel fit and healthy,” he said.
Of the total ten police stations, three police stations - Kothapet, Gunadala, and Machavaram - are operating in rented buildings, while five stations, such as Patamata, Governorpet, Suryaraopet, Ibrahimpatnam, and Nunna, need an immediate upgrade.
“We have sent proposals to the State government for funds to develop other police stations in the city. We are also focusing on capacity building infrastructure and housing colonies for personnel,” he added.