AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha set to inaugurate high-tech SN Puram police station on June 2

VIJAYAWADA: The Satyanarayanapuram (SN Puram) police station, once operated in a dilapidated building with no proper facilities for staff and people, has been upgraded to a four-storey building with all wings under one roof.

The new PS comes with best-in-class features, including biometric scanners, a gymnasium, a CCTV control room for round-the-clock monitoring, a call data records analysis wing, and a dedicated cybercrime wing. After the previous building developed cracks, the Satyanarayanapuram police station shifted to a rented building near Gandhinagar and operated from the same building for more than three years.

With funds allotted under a Central scheme for modernisation of police stations and infrastructure development, the officials spent more than Rs 1.5 crore and developed SN puram PS into a model police station with best-in-class features.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta are set to inaugurate the newly constructed SN puram PS on June 2.