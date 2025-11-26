AP plans to double milk output by 2033 via subsidies

VIJAYAWADA: On the eve of National Milk Day, Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department Director T Damodhar Naidu underscored the crucial role of dairy farming in rural livelihoods, nutrition, and the State’s economy. He said farmer service centres are providing doorstep veterinary care, fodder security programmes, feed and fodder development, genetic improvement of livestock, free health camps, infertility treatment camps, sex-sorted semen distribution, livestock insurance, mobile veterinary services, cattle shelters, and Kisan Credit Cards.
These initiatives, he noted, are aimed at improving livestock quality and boosting milk production across the State. Naidu said dairy farming has long been seen as a symbol of dignity in rural life and continues to play a vital role in human civilisation.
Milk contributes nearly 5% to the national economy and provides direct employment to more than 80 million farmers. India is the world’s largest milk producer, accounting for 24.64% of global output.
National milk production has grown by 58% in the past nine years. The Government of India observes National Milk Day on November 26, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of the White Revolution.
Andhra Pradesh ranks seventh in the country with 13.946 million metric tonnes of milk production, supporting nearly 2.5 million farmers. The State’s milk and dairy sector is valued at Rs 713.9 billion, with plans to double it by 2033 through new subsidy schemes. According to the 21st All India Livestock Census (2025), Andhra Pradesh has 4.6 million cows (14th nationally) and 6.219 million buffaloe s (6th nationally).
The State aims to raise milk output to 15 million tonnes by 2033, targeting 15% growth and a position among India’s top three milk-producing states. Per capita milk consumption in Andhra Pradesh is 719 grams per day, far above the national average of 459 grams, reflecting the State’s strong dairy culture and nutrition levels.