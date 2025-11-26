APCO showrooms to continue 40% handloom discount till Sankranti as festive sales soar

VIJAYAWADA: State Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha announced that APCO showrooms will continue offering 40% discount on handloom fabrics until Sankranti, following strong consumer response during the festive season. She recalled that similar discount sales had drawn enthusiastic participation from the public, prompting the government to extend the scheme.

Savita revealed that daily sales at APCO showrooms have tripled since the discount scheme began. Earlier, average sales stood at around Rs 3 lakh per day, but with the 40% discount, sales have surged to Rs 9 lakh per day.

She added that ready-made handloom garments for children and adults are being sold in showrooms to match current trends.

To expand reach, the government under CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is planning to organise handloom bazaars and exhibitions across major cities. Exhibitions will be conducted in Vizag, Kurnool, Kadapa, and other centres soon.