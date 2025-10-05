AP concludes ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ camps; benefits over 57 lakh women and children

VIJAYAWADA: The government has successfully concluded the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ medical camps, benefitting 57.11 lakh women and children across the State.

The 16-day campaign, held from September 17 to October 2, was part of a nationwide drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritise women’s health and the welfare of underprivileged families.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, in a statement on Saturday, said that 25,192 medical camps were organised simultaneously across 26 districts, offering free health check-ups and screenings. “The initiative reflects the spirit of Healthy Woman, Strong Family, as envisaged by the Prime Minister,” the Minister said.

According to official data, 12.01 lakh women underwent blood pressure tests, 11.42 lakh diabetes tests, and 9.70 lakh haemoglobin tests. Screening was conducted for 2.69 lakh TB cases, 37,561 sickle cell cases, and cancers including oral (6.36 lakh), breast (3.61 lakh), and cervical (2.43 lakh). In addition, 83,451 children were vaccinated during the camps.

The drive also promoted voluntary participation, with 10,225 people donating blood.