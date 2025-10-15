Public disgust mounts over dog excrement on Vijayawada roads

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Vijayawada are expressing strong resentment over the growing nuisance of dog excrement on public roads, pavements, and dividers across the city.

What were once clean walkways and main roads are now dotted with canine faeces, earning the unpleasant tag of “shit roads” among frustrated commuters and visitors. According to official information, there are 40,000 stray dogs across the city, contributing to the dirt on the roads.

Apart from the increasing number of stray dogs, thousands of pet owners have been identified as major contributors to this civic problem.

Every morning and evening, dog owners can be seen bringing their pets out for walks, allowing them to relieve themselves freely on roadsides, footpaths, and even road dividers.

Unfortunately, most pet owners fail to clean up after their pets, leaving behind a stench-filled mess that not only spoils the city’s appearance but also poses a serious public health concern.

Residents complain that the situation has worsened in recent months, particularly in residential colonies, public parks, and commercial zones like Eluru Road, Benz Circle, Labbipet, Moghalrajpuram, Onetown, and other areas.

“We can’t even walk freely on the roads. The smell and filth are unbearable. It’s shameful for a city aspiring to be smart,” said Ramisetty Keswara Rao, a commuter near the Seetharampuram junction.

“Some roads are very filthy, littered with dog faeces. Every morning, we’re forced to look at that mess, which is extremely disgusting.”

Maddala Raghuram from Krishna Lanka echoed similar sentiments: “Our streets are unhygienic due to dog excretions. We have to clean our bikes and cars daily because of this faeces.”