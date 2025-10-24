Vijayawada Division officer wins Powerlifting Championship

VIJAYAWADA: G Rambabu, serving in the Rajahmundry Engineering Department of the Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR), secured first place at the National Powerlifting Championships (RAW) 2025 held in Bengaluru from October 9 to 12, organised by the Karnataka State Powerlifting Association.

Competing in the 74 bodyweight category (68.5 kg), Rambabu delivered a stellar performance, earning the title of Master Strong Man of India 2025.

His winning lifts included a 165 kg squat, 100 kg bench press, and 202.5 kg deadlift, totalling 467.5 kg.

Senior officials, including Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya, PE Edwin, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Srinivas Rao Konda, and Senior Divisional Operations Manager and Sports Officer Dinesh of Vijayawada Division, congratulated Rambabu for his outstanding achievement.

Rambabu’s victory reflects his personal dedication and discipline and brings pride to the Vijayawada Division and Indian Railways.

His success serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the railway fraternity, highlighting the importance of perseverance, strength, and sporting excellence.