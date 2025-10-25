69 candidates get job letters at Rozgar Mela

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the 17th tranche of the nationwide Rozgar Mela on Friday, 69 newly recruited candidates from seven Central Government departments received their appointment orders in Vijayawada.

Of the appointees, 45 joined Indian Railways, 13 the Department of Posts, four the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, three the Ministry of Home Affairs, two the Airports Authority of India, and one each the Department of Financial Services and ISRO.

The orders were handed over at a ceremony held at the Railway Auditorium near Vijayawada Railway Station. Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, Chief Postmaster General B P Sridevi, Additional Divisional Railway Manager PE Edwin, and Postmaster General DSVR Murthy attended the event.

Varma said nearly 10 lakh youth have been employed through 17 editions of the Rozgar Mela. He also highlighted the government’s push for private sector employment through initiatives such as “Make in India,” aimed at realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The Rozgar Mela, also held in Visakhapatnam, reflects the Government of India’s commitment to empowering youth and promoting inclusive national development.