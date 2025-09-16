Digital tools launched to aid devotees during Dasara

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan and Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) Executive Officer VK Seena Naik on Monday inaugurated the Dasara Utsav Mobile App and Chatbot, designed to guide devotees visiting the temple during the Dasara festivities from September 22 to October 2.

The mobile application was developed by Amaravati Software Innovations Pvt Ltd. “These digital tools are expected to be highly useful for devotees,” said Commissioner Mohan. The new technological application will provide real-time information, directions, and support for pilgrims at their fingertips.

According to the mobile app developers, the application is now available for download under the name “Dasara 2025” on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

In addition, a dedicated chatbot service has been launched with the number 9441820717. Devotees can send the keyword “Amma” to the number and receive instant updates and information related to the festivities.

Temple officials highlighted that the integration of technology into the annual festivities marks a step forward in making the celebrations more organised and accessible for lakhs of devotees who throng the temple city during festivals.

Amaravati Software Innovations Chairman Anil Kumar and other officials were present.