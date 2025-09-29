1,500 take part in National Yogasana Championship in Vijayawada

Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The 6th Junior and Senior National Yogasana Championship 2025–26 began with great enthusiasm at Siddhartha Arts and Science College in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The four-day national event, running from September 28 to October 1, has drawn more than 1,500 athletes from across India. It is being held under the leadership of the Yogasana Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh and the patronage of Yogasana Bharat.

Inaugurating the championship, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) highlighted the role of yogasanas in promoting physical and mental health.

He expressed pride in the city hosting a national-level event and noted that both the Central and State governments have helped elevate yogasana to international recognition. He also recalled the Guinness World Record set in Visakhapatnam on International Yoga Day, underscoring yoga’s benefits in managing chronic conditions.

The opening ceremony was attended by honorary president Gotipati Ramakrishna, president A Radhika, and other dignitaries.

