Kanaka Durga temple at Indrakeeladri records Rs 2.91 crore hundi income in 16 days

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri Hill has earned a hundi collection of Rs 2.91 crore during the last 16 days, announced the temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik.

The hundi counting was conducted on Wednesday at the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam office under the supervision of the EO, temple trust board members and other official members.

After the counting process was completed, the officials was found out that the devotees have offered around Rs 2,91,82,998 in cash, 251 grams of gold ornaments and 3.255 grams of silver articles.

Devotees also offered foreign currency, including American dollars, British pounds and others.