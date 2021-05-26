Getting a COVID test done was pain: Kathak exponent Abhimanyu Lal

Nikita Sharma By

COVID-19 has hardly spared anyone of its trap, and I was also among the ones affected. I got into an encounter with this virus in the second week of April. My most initial symptoms were body ache and 102 degree fever. The body and fever were of course enough to tell me that I had got the virus. So I isolated myself, but getting the test done was a bit of a pain.

Initially, I wasn't able to book it, as wherever I would call, they would be just busy or won't answer. Later, I got through Dr Lal Pathlab, and they did send their person for the home test, but he ended up doing a blood test instead of RT-PCR.

On being asked, he replied, "This is how it’s done now". We were shocked, and he left. Later, I called the company again, and the person on the other side apologised, but we needed to get an RTPCR test done, badly.

Next, I called a friend, who is a doctor, and he arranged a drivethrough test for me. The report came out to be positive. But, to be honest, I didn’t take any specific medicine. I took a very nourished diet including all the required elements in my food.

Anyway I had been having amla juice every morning for the past 10 years or so, and I continued drinking it. I would take steam twice a day, and ensure a daily dose of 10 minute sun bath. I also included Kadha and Haldi-doodh in my diet.

My son, Aryan, who is 15, was also infected. We have a help, who too was infected, and we gave her proper leave to recover. Thankfully, my mother and Kathak exponent Geetanjali Lal wasn’t infected, for which I am immensely thankful to the almighty.

She mostly cooked and cleaned. When our house help recovered, she came back and helped us out. But even after the fever subsided, the weakness and body ache persisted for quite a long time.

One positive was that I didn’t lose my sense of taste and smell, which kept me a little better in the spirits. Everything was affecting me psychologically. All I could think of was how to get back on my feet. I slept a lot throughout the days due to the weakness.

But I did my best to watch less TV and social media surfing on mobile, to give my eyes the needed rest. The last few months had been tough as I lost some people from my extended family and some very dear artist friends.

But thankfully with the love, care and support of my family, and my disciples, who were always there for me in spirit, I got through this and tested negative after 20 days on April 28. Currently, I am teaching my disciples through the internet. Anxiety came in a bit as I was dying to be out of this virus and get back with my personal practice at home, my Riyaz Session, which of course I eventually did.

