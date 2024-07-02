India names replacements for Samson, Dube and Jaiswal in T20Is against Zimbabwe

NEW DELHI: The trio of Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, and Harshit Rana was named on Tuesday as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Indian squad for the first two matches of the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

India will play five T20 Internationals in Zimbabwe starting from July 6.

Dube, Samson, and Jaiswal, all part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad, were slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound group but are stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl.

The trio is set to fly back home, along with the other players, aboard a charter flight on Tuesday evening and arrive in India on Wednesday at 7:45 pm (IST).

The players will later be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The unforeseen circumstances have forced BCCI to name replacements for the three players.