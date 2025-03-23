All-round CSK open IPL campaign with win over MI

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings opened their campaign in the 2025 IPL with a four-wicket win over their familiar rivals in the league, Mumbai Indians, here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad set the tone for the five-time champions as his 4/18 from four overs helped them to restrict the visitors to 155/9. Later, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (26-ball 53) along with opener Rachin Ravindra (unbeaten 65 off 45) made sure the hosts overhaul the target.

Ruturaj used his feet well and played the Mumbai seamers as well as their spinners with equitable ease. He was harsh on Mitchell Santner and scored runs at will off the Kiwi bowler. However Ruturaj's square drive off Satnarayana Raju had grace written all over it and was perhaps the shot of the day. He, however, mistimed a drive off Vignesh Puthur which was safely pouched by Will Jacks at long off.

After Ruturaj's dismissal, CSK middle order batters lost focus as they lost three wickets in quick succession. Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda and Sam Curran perished without making much noise. Vignesh Puthur was the most successful bowler for Mumbai in this phase as he accounted for three wickets.

When the equation read 30 runs from four overs, Rachin and Ravindra Jadeja played sensibly to inch the team closer to the target.

Jadeja put his experience to good use and notched up eight valuable runs off a Trent Boult over. A mix-up with only four runs needed for the victory meant Jadeja got run out bringing MS Dhoni to the crease with the crowd going bersek.

Dhoni played two dot balls before Rachin carted Santner over the mid wicket for a huge six off the very first ball of the next over to give CSK a winning start.