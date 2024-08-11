PIL filed in Delhi HC seeking urgent reforms after tragic deaths of UPSC aspirants

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the recent tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants in a basement coaching centre in Delhi, a PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court demanding urgent reforms in coaching institutions and paying guest accommodations for students.

The petition, spearheaded by the Kutumb organisation through its lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh, underscores the deficiencies in the regulatory framework governing these aspects of student life.

The PIL addresses a pressing need for regulatory measures to ensure safe and humane conditions for students who migrate to Delhi and other cities for competitive exams. It highlights the failure of the government, the Centre, the MCD, and other authorities in upholding the fundamental rights of students.