Sisodia’s return sparks hope amid AAP's challenges

NEW DELHI: ‘Azad’ Sisodia sparks hope among AAP cadre

The return of the former deputy CM at this crucial juncture is expected to reinvigorate AAP workers and leadership alike, already under duress of multiple legal battles and investigations amid “increasing interference” of Centre and L-G in city governance. His release could be a boost for AAP workers after the disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha polls, and ahead of the assembly elections. However, the party is mum about the role the senior leader will play. There are murmurs that his image as the ‘’father of the Delhi education model” has been dented after his arrest. Meanwhile, focusing on Kejriwal’s arrest in the Lok Sabha campaign did not give AAP the expected result.

Who will hoist Tricolour in CM’s absence?

The incarcerated Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, had reportedly written to L-G V K Saxena saying, in his absence, Cabinet minister Atishi will hoist the national flag at the government’s Independence Day event on August 15. The L-G office, however, denied having received any such communication. Raj Niwas said “It is clarified that the L- G secretariat is not in receipt of any such communication whatsoever.” With this, there is no clarity on who will raise the Tricolour as both the parties are yet to make any official communication.

All eyes on students’ body polls

Eyeing the students’ union elections, conducted a few weeks after the batch of freshers arrive in mid-August, various student organizations have set up helpdesks to assist admission seekers in Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University. The helpdesks are all decked up with party banners and slogans. Though the admission process has been entirely online, not requiring candidates to visit the university or respective colleges, student outfits have set up helpdesks to assist those who turn up at the campus with various queries, and have been circulating pamphlets with phone numbers promising assistance.