Three CPWD officials suspended over alleged irregularities in construction of Kejriwal's residence

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Housing has suspended three CPWD officials, namely ADG (Civil) Ashok Kumar Rajdev, Chief Engineer Pradeep Kumar Parmar and Superintending Engineer Abhishek Raj for their role in alleged illegalities involving the construction of the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 6 Flag Staff Road.

These officials, then posted with PWD, were supervising the construction of CM’s bungalow. The two engineers, along with four others, were responsible for alleged irregularities which include violation of rules and massive cost escalation in the name of superior modifications on the instructions of the CM.

The vigilance department, on the directions of L-G, had requested the Director General, CPWD to suspend and initiate major penalty against Rajdev, Parmar and Abhishek Raj.

According to DoV, these engineers, in collusion with the PWD minister allowed the construction of the new bungalow for the CM invoking an urgency clause when no such urgency existed, while the country was grappling with the Covid pandemic. While the finance department was issuing orders on fiscal management and reduced expenditure due to the pandemic, the PWD minister in utter disregard of circumstances, was hurrying the proposal for construction of the new house.

The DoV also recorded “disproportionate increase in expenditure” on the directions of PWD minister and “CM Madam” leading to major changes in interiors from the one submitted by consultant thus causing deviation in the amount paid and sanctioned.

Vigilance department alleged that crores were spent on superior specifications like ornamental works, stone floorings, decorative interiors and pillars, glass shower enclosures, sauna bath and jacuzzi.