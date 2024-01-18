Delhi Court issues notice to ED on businessman’s petition for extension of interim bail in excise scam

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an application by liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru seeking an extension of the interim bail granted to him in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier, Special Judge MK Nagpal gave an interim relief to the businessman after considering his plea moved on grounds of his wife’s health issues. He noted that the applicant (Mahendru) is a permanent resident of Delhi, having deep roots in society and a well-established business and in view of his previous conduct during the period of interim bail, he cannot be considered to be a flight risk.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge had issued notice to the ED asking to file its reply by January 18. “Let notice of this application be issued to the IO for January 18, 2024 as it is stated that interim bail of accused is expiring on that day,” the court said on Mahendru’s plea seeking extension of the interim bail.

The investigating officer was also asked to verify the medical documents of Mahendru’s wife and submit his report before the court.

Mahendru is one of the accused in the ED-registered case related to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy case. The court noted that the applicant’s wife is diagnosed with ‘acute calculus cholecystitis’ or ‘stone’ of size measuring 23 mm and has to undergo a surgery for removal of her gall bladder and the same is to be performed during hospitalization.