Delhi: Dense fog continues to disrupt flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport

NEW DELHI: Dense fog continues to affect flight operations at Delhi airport as scores of flights to and from the capital city were cancelled, delayed and diverted to other airports.

According to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA)’s Flight Information Display System, 10 flights were diverted, 53 flights were cancelled and over 120 were delayed in the day. A respite from the situation is unlikely soon as the weather agency has predicted the present weather conditions to improve only after a week.

Continuing its efforts to improve air traffic management, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will inspect a CAT-III (B)-compliant runway at the Delhi Airport before opening it for take-off and landing during dense fog conditions, sources said, adding if all goes well, the runway will be open to flight operations by next week.