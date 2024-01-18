Delhi: SKV Rajokari wins CM’s trophy for best school

NEW DELHI: The Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), Rajokari has been awarded with the chief minister’s trophy for being the best school in the city. The name of the school came to light as the education department declared the results of the excellence in education awards 2023 on Wednesday.

The SKV Rajokari was established in 1971 and is managed by the Department of Education. It is located in the DOE block of South West Delhi district of Delhi. The school has 1,903 students and 67 teachers. The school has been witnessing 100% results in class 12 since 2014-15. The principal of the school Seema Ahlawat could not be contacted.

The government had issued guidelines for the excellence in education awards 2023 in November last year and the top schools were supposed to vie for the CM’s trophy, education minister’s trophies, zonal best schools, and Best government aided schools as well as for best unaided recognized private schools.

In the category of education minister trophy- as many as 13 government schools have been shortlisted while 20 schools have been selected for the zonal best schools. Under the education minister trophy- most schools belong to West Delhi.

As per the guidelines issued by the education department, the pro forma for Excellence in Education Award 2023 for schools was to be filled online on the official website of Directorate of Education.