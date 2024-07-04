Delhi University's LLB exams postponed, VC cites attendance shortage among students as reason

Ahead of the LLB examinations scheduled on Thursday, the Delhi University's (DU) Faculty of Law released a notice on Wednesday informing students that the examinations have been postponed, drawing severe criticism from students.

"Under the orders of the Vice Chancellor, the examinations of LLB II, IV, VI term scheduled from 4th July are postponed," it said, without citing any reason.

Anju Vali Tikoo, head and dean of Faculty of Law, said, "The notice has been issued in accordance with the Vice Chancellor's orders. New dates will be announced soon."

The exams were scheduled to start on July 4 and end on July 26.

Parichay Yadav (24), a term II LLB student, said, "It is obviously inconvenient when the examination gets cancelled mere hours before. But at this point, we do not even know what happened or why they have been postponed."