Tips to do away with trouble in the bowel

Are you stressed out most of your life? Do you suffer from lethargy and heaviness? Does your skin have pimples and acne? Does it look dull most of the time? Do you suffer from bad breath? Well if these are some of the concerns you are having, then constipation could be your problem! Are you one of those people who love pizza, pasta, pastry, cake, fried food, butter chicken and other heavy gravy foods? Do you reach out for a cola every time you are thirsty? Has not going to the toilet, to clean your bowels, become a routine? Well, my dear, you could well be suffering from constipation!

Firstly, I would advise you to eat the right things. When the whole world is talking about a balanced diet, how often do you really balance out your diet? Do you eat a plateful of salad before a meal, plenty of fibre, protein and fruits? And by this, I mean every day! Do you drink eight to 10 glasses of water every day?

The golden rule to a clean stomach is: To eat everything green like cabbage, spinach (lots of it), fenugreek, turnips, zucchini, lettuce, broccoli, and peas, amongst others. All leafy vegetables are excellent for digestion and somehow we don’t eat enough of them. Eat plenty of raw foods like carrots, cauliflower, cucumber, tomato, cabbage, lettuce, spinach, etc. Raw foods help in digestion and clean the system.

Eat lots of fresh seasonal fruits. I come across women trying to eat fruits that are not seasonal whereas fruit is at its best in the season that it comes. If you have been constipating for quite a few days, take a warm cup of milk last thing at night before sleeping. This is a natural laxative. Another natural remedy that works wonders is to eat a small cup of boiled spinach before dinner three times a week. This is excellent and not only provides you with ample iron but cleans your stomach too.

Once you have followed these effective and simple tips, not only will you have a clean stomach but clear skin too. Also, remember exercise is an essential part of blood circulation. If you are eating your meals and sitting afterwards, there’s no way you are going to digest your food, so take a short stroll after every meal. Even if you are a latenight party hopper, eat a small meal before you go to the party so that you do not eat a heavy dinner very late and have problems digesting it!