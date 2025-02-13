Artist Rupa Samaria’s Delhi exhibit spotlights rare avian species from Northeast India

The Northeastern states of India are home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the world. Its lush forest, vast wetlands and undulating hills provide the perfect habitat for a wide variety of over 850 bird species such as Solitary Snipe, Fulvous Whistling Duck, Great Hornbill, and Blue-naped Pitta amongst others.

A new exhibition in the city titled ‘A Bird Call, Northeast India’ by artist, educator and conservationist Rupa Samaria highlights the beauty and diversity of avian species in the Northeast region with over 150 artworks on display. It is aimed to draw people’s attention towards their preservation with intricate brush strokes, dipped in vibrant shades. "Through this exhibition, I hope to foster a deeper understanding of the crucial role birds play in maintaining ecological harmony, while also showcasing the beauty of rare and essential birds from the region, encouraging viewers to visit and experience its beauty,” says Samaria.

Delhi-based Samaria was born and brought up in Patna. However, growing up, she along with her family used to make visits to Darjeeling which bonded her with nature. Further, her interest in avian heritage grew when she joined Delhi’s American Embassy School as a teacher. “We used to take kids to Ranthambore. There with my colleagues, I did many bird projects with kids and was in love with their colours. Further, my fascination with bird-life grew as I met birding friends and started going out with them to observe birds. After 2018, I decided to leave my full-time job as a teacher to become an artist focussed on painting wildlife, particularly birds.”

On display, Samaria has painted quite a variety ranging from the Purple Cochoa, a pair of Red-faced Liocichla, Blood Pleasant dipped in bright red colour to Blyth’s Tragopan painted in earthy shades of brown, burnt orange, and camel colour. The works are presented in various mediums, like watercolours, acrylic, charcoal, sculpture, and even interactive art. Each of the artworks brings a unique bird species, evoking viewers' curiosity about them, their natural habitat, nature, and characteristic features. Samaria tells of spotting some rare birds during her travels which she has painted. “I’ve drawn an Indian Pitta that I spotted in Ranthambore National Park. I also painted the Paradise Flycatcher that I saw during my visit to Rajaji National Park. It was like a dreamland where more than six of them were dancing around me. Baya Weaver was another find that I saw in the Himalayas,” she says, adding that the Great Indian Bustard that she saw in Pokhran and Baya Weaver in Dehradun were also some of her rare sightings.

With her works, Samaria hopes to raise awareness about protecting these creatures and their environments. “Each piece I create is a way to connect people to the natural world, especially the younger generation who are often glued to technology. I want to inspire them to appreciate the beauty of nature and the vital role birds play in our ecosystems. Not only Delhi, but I am to take this exhibition all over India and abroad.”

‘A Bird Call Northeast India’ is on display at Visual Arts Gallery, IHC, Lodhi Estate from February 25- March 04, 11 am- 7pm.

