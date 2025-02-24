Love your lips
Many of you may not know, but our lips are the only part of our entire body without pores! And what does that imply? This delicate area of the skin cannot absorb any liquid, be it oil, moisture, or water. This explains why one application of lip balm isn't enough for dry lips. You need to reapply the balm to keep coating the lips and moisturising them.
Dark lips
Many of you suffer from this common problem. It could well be genetic but on the other hand lifestyle also greatly influences the colour of your lips. Excessive smoking, inadequate water intake, lack of skin care, and prolonged illness could be some of the reasons associated with dark lips. For this, three things are very important
A lip scrub
A lip pack
A lip balm
A simple lip scrub
This not only softens and lightens the lips but also exfoliates dead skin making them smoother and softer with regular use.
Coffee powder: 1 tsp
Castor sugar: 1 tsp
Almond oil: 1 tsp
Milk (to mix): little
The juice of half a lemon
Mix all the ingredients and scrub on the lips gently. Wash off and see a miraculous difference in the colour and feel of your lips.
A lip pack
Many fruits can be combined to make a lip pack and it is important to understand that the lips are a neglected area. The following lip mask is gentle and effective and can help your lips remain soft and supple.
Almond paste: 1 tsp
Papaya: 1 tsp
Egg white: 1 tsp
Cornflour: ½ tsp
Mix these and apply to the skin until completely dry. This should ideally be used 2-3 times a week so you can make the pack and store it in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week.
A lip balm
This is one of my favourites and with these simple ingredients, you can make your lip balm at home without chemical ingredients.
Shea butter: 1 tsp
Clarified butter: ½ tsp
Rose water: 5 drops
Honey: 1 tsp
Cocoa butter: 1 tsp
Rose essential oil: 2 drops
In a double boiler, heat the shea and cocoa butter together, stirring constantly. When well mixed, add the clarified butter and honey, stir well, and let this cool. Now mix the rose water and add it to an airtight container. Use this on your lips several times a day and see how beautifully soft your lips look and feel.
Lip care is vitally essential for all of us, yet it is often overlooked and neglected. Start to take care of it now before it's too late and love your lips!