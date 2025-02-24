Love your lips

Many of you may not know, but our lips are the only part of our entire body without pores! And what does that imply? This delicate area of the skin cannot absorb any liquid, be it oil, moisture, or water. This explains why one application of lip balm isn't enough for dry lips. You need to reapply the balm to keep coating the lips and moisturising them.

Dark lips

Many of you suffer from this common problem. It could well be genetic but on the other hand lifestyle also greatly influences the colour of your lips. Excessive smoking, inadequate water intake, lack of skin care, and prolonged illness could be some of the reasons associated with dark lips. For this, three things are very important

A lip scrub

A lip pack

A lip balm

A simple lip scrub

This not only softens and lightens the lips but also exfoliates dead skin making them smoother and softer with regular use.

Coffee powder: 1 tsp

Castor sugar: 1 tsp

Almond oil: 1 tsp

Milk (to mix): little

The juice of half a lemon

Mix all the ingredients and scrub on the lips gently. Wash off and see a miraculous difference in the colour and feel of your lips.

A lip pack

Many fruits can be combined to make a lip pack and it is important to understand that the lips are a neglected area. The following lip mask is gentle and effective and can help your lips remain soft and supple.

Almond paste: 1 tsp

Papaya: 1 tsp

Egg white: 1 tsp

Cornflour: ½ tsp

Mix these and apply to the skin until completely dry. This should ideally be used 2-3 times a week so you can make the pack and store it in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week.