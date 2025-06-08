A Sacred Relationship

Artist Beenu Gupta’s love for nature is limitless. As an observer, she has always loved observing the natural harmony and wildness. Hence, it is no secret that her latest exhibition, ‘Divinity – A Symphony of Nature’, will focus on natural beauty. In her words, “The exhibition explores the sacred and timeless relationship between humanity and nature through the metaphor of trees. The central theme is divinity as expressed through natural forms, the rustle of leaves, the whisper of wind, and the silent strength of a tree trunk. It’s about recognising nature not merely as scenery but as a living, breathing symphony that communicates with us on a level deeper than language.”



The artworks

In line with the theme, the artworks depict the correlation between nature and the human world. For instance, ‘Buddha in Meditation’ showcases a meditating Buddha beneath a tree. “The artwork symbolises Buddha’s quest for deeper concentration and spiritual enlightenment. It also showcases the importance of nature and tranquility in achieving inner peace,” notes Gupta. Another painting, ‘Message of Peace, Harmony, and Unity, ’ deals with the values of peace, harmony, and unity that are slowly getting reduced in the present-day world. “This painting urges us to live our lives with a sense of togetherness and inner peace, reminding us that unity is essential for the betterment of society,” Gupta adds. Another artwork, ‘Sunrise and New Beginnings’, symbolises the dawn of a new day and a fresh start in life.

The style

As an artist, Gupta follows a blend of organic and geometric styles to create her artworks. “The style I follow is deeply rooted in intentional geometry, because I believe there is sacred architecture in nature, one that echoes in both ancient temples and celestial patterns. My work tries to reflect that universal rhythm,” she notes. Gupta likes to do oil paintings. “I work extensively with oil, exploring intricate details like individually painted leaves and hand-crafted elements that breathe life into my canvas,” she concludes.

Beenu Gupta’s exhibition ‘Divinity – A Symphony of Nature’ is on view at Bikaner House at Pandara Road till June 9 from 11 am to 7 pm