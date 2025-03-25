'I owe my success to Pizza:' Italian chef Pasqualino Barbasso on his gravity-defying pizza stunts

A pizza on the plate is a treat for the belly but what we witnessed was a treat to the eyes. World-renowned acrobatics pizza chef Pasqualino Barbasso took a mound of pizza dough, tossed it in the air and spinned it with agile handwork. Seconds later, to everyone’s surprise, the dough expanded on a sheet that could cover almost half a human being! What followed was a series of jaw-dropping pizza stunts. Back spins, neck rolls, arm wraps and the juggling of multiple doughs followed, with stylish flair and swagger while his fun banter with the audience kept them engaged throughout the 15-minute act. “My journey into pizza acrobatics was driven purely by the desire to elevate my craft beyond the ordinary. No one guided me; it was just instinct, a calling to blend skill with artistry. Precision, technique, and showmanship turn a simple dough spin into a performance. But technique alone isn’t enough — imagination is what brings the performance to life and for me, that’s where the charm lies,” said the twotime pizza acrobatics world champion.
Chef Barbasso was at Delhi’s Shangri-La Eros for a fiveday pop-up to showcase his art in which he used a special dough that is different from the traditional one. “It’s made purely for perfor mance, designed to be extra elastic and resistant, allowing it to spin, stretch, and fly without tearing. There are no strict rules; it’s meant to flow effortlessly in the air. The key is to balance hydration and strength, using the right mix of high-protein flour and resting time to achieve the perfect texture,” he said.
At the family pizzeria
Chef Barbasso’s fascination for pizzas grew as he was surrounded by aromas of freshly baked pizzas and handcrafted pastas at his family’s pizzeria in Cammarata, Sicily. “I first learnt to make pizza in our own kitchen, experimenting, refining, and falling in love with the craft. Later, I got trained at one of Italy’s oldest and most reputable pizza schools, where I honed my technique and deepened my understanding of traditional methods. But for me, pizza-making has always been more than just skill — it’s about passion, creativity, and bringing joy to every table,” he said. He recounted how the Faccia di Vecchia pizza became a tradition, passed down from one generation to another in his hometown. “It is a humble yet deeply flavourful pizza made with pecorino romano cheese, onion, anchovies, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano. Once a household staple with every family having a woodfired oven, it became a true expression of rustic Italian cooking. It’s a nostalgic link to the cherished flavours of my grandparents’ kitchen.”
Chef Barbasso went on to open his pizza school in 2016 in Cammarata. It teaches not just acrobatics but about “mastering” the craft from the ground up. “The right flour, the perfect fermentation, the balance of flavours — every detail matters. My goal is to teach not just technique but the devotion and accuracy that transform a simple pizza into a masterpiece,” he said as excited visitors dabbled their hands in pizza-making.
A journey through Italy
We finally sat to have a taste of Italy’s finest Neapolitan pizzas, risottos and artisanal pastas prepared by the chef. First, the highly recommended Sapori di Bosco — a bestseller in chef ’s pizzeria — came to our table. Meaning ‘flavour of the forest’, it was true to its name with toppings of earthy grilled Porcini mushrooms, umami-rich pork sausages and mildly spicy salami. The thin-handcrafted base, and harmonious blend of mozzarella cheese and tangy tomato base further lured our taste buds. As we savoured this, the chef busted some pizza myths. “One of the biggest myths is that pizza is just fast food—a real pizza takes time. Another is that making pizza is child’s play. Sure, anyone can throw toppings on the dough, but crafting an excellent pizza takes skill, intensity, and years of practice,” said the chef who had spent two decades mastering the craft and travelling to five continents with it. “I owe my success to it, and it has taken me around the world, connecting me with incredible people and cultures. Wherever I go, it’s there with me,” he said, bringing 10 variants of Neapolitan pizzas for the menu — from the veggie-loaded Rainbow, Chicken-loaded Old West to the nutty-indulgent Calabrese amongst others.
We also plunged our spoon into a plate of Red Passion Risotto—we found it quite decadent as carnaroli rice blushing with pink beetroot was melded with the buttery-milky burrata and Grana Padano cheese, the latter adding a grainy texture. The Seafood Risotto was more suited to our taste, simply for its inclusion of squid, and shrimp that lent it a sweet-briny flavour. The Tagliatelle Alla Nerano Pasta was a plate of comfort. Thick pasta tubes, combined with meaty pork balls, and juicy zucchini with a mild garnishing of flat parsley ended our evening on a hearty note.