'I owe my success to Pizza:' Italian chef Pasqualino Barbasso on his gravity-defying pizza stunts

A pizza on the plate is a treat for the belly but what we witnessed was a treat to the eyes. World-renowned acrobatics pizza chef Pasqualino Barbasso took a mound of pizza dough, tossed it in the air and spinned it with agile handwork. Seconds later, to everyone’s surprise, the dough expanded on a sheet that could cover almost half a human being! What followed was a series of jaw-dropping pizza stunts. Back spins, neck rolls, arm wraps and the juggling of multiple doughs followed, with stylish flair and swagger while his fun banter with the audience kept them engaged throughout the 15-minute act. “My journey into pizza acrobatics was driven purely by the desire to elevate my craft beyond the ordinary. No one guided me; it was just instinct, a calling to blend skill with artistry. Precision, technique, and showmanship turn a simple dough spin into a performance. But technique alone isn’t enough — imagination is what brings the performance to life and for me, that’s where the charm lies,” said the twotime pizza acrobatics world champion.

Chef Barbasso was at Delhi’s Shangri-La Eros for a fiveday pop-up to showcase his art in which he used a special dough that is different from the traditional one. “It’s made purely for perfor mance, designed to be extra elastic and resistant, allowing it to spin, stretch, and fly without tearing. There are no strict rules; it’s meant to flow effortlessly in the air. The key is to balance hydration and strength, using the right mix of high-protein flour and resting time to achieve the perfect texture,” he said.