The Dance Of Democracy

A victory felt like a defeat, and a defeat felt like a victory’ is a line which spread like wildfire on social media among netizens after the outcome of India’s 18th general elections. It summed up the experience of voters and also the political stakeholders. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious with 293 seats, and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), its main opposition, was confined to 235 seats. Although the NDA got the majority votes, the results were a shock for many political analysts who not only predicted an easy win to the NDA but also forecasted almost 400 seats to the NDA, with the BJP gaining 300-350 seats.



Reclaiming Bharat: What Changed in 2024 and What Lies Ahead (Westland Books), by author and journalist Ashutosh, analyses what went wrong for the BJP and how the opposition parties turned the tables. Divided into 10 chapters, it covers Constitution debates, the politics of Mandalisation, and the temporary backlash against 'Hindutva' politics, among others. It also speaks about where the nation stands at this moment and where its key players stand. Excerpts from a conversation with the author.



You considered the BJP’s rise to power in 2014 a ‘revolution’ in your book based on ‘3Ds’—disconnection to the past, disruption in the present, and deconstruction of the future. Where does the ‘revolution' stand now almost a year after the 2024 general elections?



Yes, I indeed compared the BJP’s rise to power to a revolution–and it offended many of my left-liberal friends. However, one must understand the ongoing deconstruction of India’s socio-political and administrative systems. The country is chasing a utopia called the ‘Hindu Rashtra,’ backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). And, like every big corporation has a vertical, the BJP is also a vertical of the RSS. Hence, at this moment, the revolution is continuing. However, I must say that the government has got a little feeble as it does not have the complete majority on its own, and the RSS is also apprehensive a bit because of the negative portrayal of Hindutva by the international media and the threat of being discredited like political Islam.



After the 2024 elections, it was expected that the I.N.D.I.A alliance would become a formidable option. However, the back-to-back debacle in the state assembly polls and bypolls, followed by the internal power tussle, has made them weak. Why?



The I.N.D.I.A alliance, unlike other alliances in the past, is different. It was formed by parties that were worried about the Modi government’s ideological dominance and hence, came together. They were not very friendly with each other, but came together, keeping the parliamentary elections in mind. At present, the alliance exists only on paper. Nevertheless, the alliance has created an ideological paradigm against the BJP, partly because of Rahul Gandhi. As the leader of the opposition, he has understood where the core problem lies. It is not a fight against Narendra Modi, but a fight against Hindutva and the RSS. Without defeating the latter two, one can’t defeat the first one.



How do you read the political image of Rahul Gandhi from visiting temples in 2018 to talking about social justice in 2024? Is it a journey from soft Hindutva to social justice?



See, it is not fashionable to talk about Rahul Gandhi’s achievements. He is often considered playing the soft-Hindutva card if he visits temples. Gandhi’s answer to the BJP blends three elements: secularism, constitutionalism, and social justice. Unlike previous times, his secularism does not disapprove of religion. Instead, it engages with it. He persistently calls out the BJP’s effort to dismantle the constitutional values. The movement for social justice has changed India’s political landscape since 1990. The OBCs and the Dalits play a significant role in states like Maharashtra and UP. In 2024, the results provided the BJP with a shock as the OBCs and Dalits largely voted for the I.N.D.I.A alliance. So, he identifies the right people and the right ingredients to put up a fight with the BJP.



How do you see the implementation of the caste census by the BJP after all the comments they made against it?



It can be considered an ideological retreat. The caste-based division is the biggest hindrance to the RSS’s political strategy of uniting the Hindus. However, they cannot ignore the importance of caste-based reservation given the present political scenario. They had to take a middle path.



The minorities played a significant role in the last general election. Where do they stand now in the light of developments like the WAQF Amendment Bill?



The minorities, especially the Muslims, have suffered the most in the RSS-BJP regime. The 2024 election was a reflection of that suffering. As long as Hindutva remains a dominant ideology, their suffering will prevail.