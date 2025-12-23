Aravallis need care beyond mining rules

The Supreme Court’s adoption of an elevation-based definition of the Aravalli Hills has reignited debate over how to protect fragile ecosystems without exacerbating institutional tensions. The court, confronting decades of inconsistent state definitions that had facilitated illegal mining, proposed an operational criterion. Based on a government-backed assessment, it accepted a benchmark of 100 metres above local relief and a proximity rule to delineate the Aravalli ranges. Importantly, the definition treats a qualifying hill as a complete landform, encompassing the area within its lowest encircling contour, including slopes. The court also halted the issuance of new mining leases until a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining is finalised. Areas below 100 metres are not automatically open to mining, as they remain subject to environmental safeguards and the forthcoming management plan.
The Centre has clarified that this definition applies solely to mining. It has emphasised that real estate, infrastructure, and other sectors remain outside its scope. Mining is currently permitted in only 277.89 sq km of the Aravalli region’s 143,577 sq km. From the government’s perspective, a workable definition is essential to curb illegal mining, which thrives under ambiguity.
Environmentalists and scientists, however, remain concerned. The Aravallis comprise low hillocks, pediments, and shallow ridges—many below 100 metres—that are vital for groundwater recharge, soil stability, and the arrest of desertification. A Forest Survey assessment indicates that only 8.7 percent of mapped hill features in Rajasthan meet the 100-metre benchmark. Critics warn that the definition could derecognise large parts of the Aravalli range in the Delhi-NCR region, potentially opening prime land to real estate development. Advocates have petitioned the Supreme Court to consider revisiting the framework, citing risks of ecological fragmentation if single-threshold metrics override scientific realities.
The apex court has moved beyond mere definition towards a governance-oriented approach, emphasising cumulative impact assessment, carrying capacity, post-mining restoration, and a ridge-wide MPSM. Effective protection, therefore, depends on robust implementation. States can further enhance safeguards by identifying ecologically-critical zones based on function rather than elevation alone. The overall objective is to protect the entire Aravalli landscape—not only to curb illegal quarrying, but also to ensure environmentally-sustainable, legal mining and prevent other forms of commercial exploitation. Preserving the Aravallis in their entirety is crucial to halting the eastward advance of the desert and relieving the already severe ecological stress.