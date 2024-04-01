After resilient FY24, cautious optimism for markets in new fiscal

FY24 was a milestone year for the Indian stock market. Notwithstanding intermittent volatilities, most indices touched record highs, even outperforming some of its global peers. If the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty jumped a jaunty 25 percent and 28 percent, respectively, during the year, the Nifty Smallcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 250, and the Nifty Midcap 100 each gained more than 60 percent, attracting the regulator’s attention.

In fact, despite suffering a whiplash in recent weeks, the mid and smallcap segments fared well to close as star performers, surpassing even benchmark indices by a wide margin. India even overtook Hong Kong to emerge as the world’s fourth-largest market, while the overall market capitalisation inched closer to the magical $5-trillion mark at $4.7 trillion.

Clearly, the Indian equities market remained an outlier, having weathered a series of setbacks such as global uncertainties, stringent monetary tightening, a US banking crisis, rising bond yields, and geopolitical conflicts. But driven by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian equities showed remarkable resilience that was further bolstered by strong inflows from both mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors, who bought shares worth Rs 1.9 lakh crore and Rs 2 lakh crore, respectively.