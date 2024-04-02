Indian Football’s new embarrassing low

Indian football has hit another nadir. The cheers have been replaced by jeers. The national team’s 1-2 loss against Afghanistan at home was a reflection of all that is bad about Indian football. The team that was ranked within 100 now stands at 116; it struggled against a war-torn Afghanistan ranked 158 and playing with a hurriedly-assembled team. Swords are out against head coach Igor Stimac, the jingoistic Croatian who once said, “This is new India.” Though accountable, he is by no means the only reason for India’s poor show. The team that can hardly stitch together a string of passes or make a decisive move towards the goal has failed to improve. As things stand, no matter who the coach is—Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp—the team will not magically resurrect.

The failure is a reflection on the system itself. The All India Football Federation (AIFF), instead of focusing on big-ticket events like FIFA tournaments, should look into their grassroots programmes. The 2017 U17 World Cup in India is a case in point. That well-trained and widely-travelled junior team has not contributed to the senior team as much as was projected; only a few players enjoyed a seamless transition. Also, the Indian Super League (ISL), which is in its 10th year, has not yielded the desired results. A league without relegation lacks intensity and high-pressure situations. It’s a league where footballers beyond their prime from strong footballing nations like Brazil, Spain and Portugal ply their trade. It’s a place where Indians usually play second fiddle. It looks like a failed experiment. After cricket, some ISL footballers are the highest paid professionals in the country. And they are happy to play in a mediocre setup.

When the newly-elected AIFF officials headed by Kalyan Chaubey, a former international and a BJP politician, took office, a lot was expected from them. What the nation got was controversy after controversy, including the sacking of its secretary general and allegations of corruption and, more recently, charges of assault on women footballers. There have been more foreign travels of officials than discussions on India’s roadmap to get the sport back in shape. The Sports Authority and the sports ministry have put Stimac on notice, but that’s just a part of the remedy. Things are unlikely to improve unless the ecosystem changes.