Poll roasting welcome but respect model code red line

In a rather pungent speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he saw in the Congress manifesto the imprint of the pre-independence Muslim League, whose communal and separatist agenda vivisected the country. It was a sweeping statement against the party’s Lok Sabha poll promises that trashed everything the Modi government stood for. Modi charged that every page of the document reeked of breaking India into pieces -- without invoking the tukde-tukde gang pejorative the BJP used in the past to polarise the polity against its political opponents.

He went on to rail against the Leftist imports lubricating the principal opposition party’s thought engine, saying such a Congress cannot take the country forward in the 21st century. But his left hook drew a fierce counterpunch from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who pointed to the participation of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in a coalition government with the Muslim League in Bengal in the early 1940s.

Modi’s castigation came days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a conscious decision to avoid party flags at his massive roadshow in Wayanad in Kerala along with allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), learning from his 2019 experience so as to deny the BJP the opportunity to give it a communal spin this time around. A similar roadshow when Rahul debuted from the constituency five years ago saw him amongst a sea of IUML flags, which gave the BJP a handle to hurt the Congress prospects in the North.