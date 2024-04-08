Poll roasting welcome but respect model code red line

In a rather pungent speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he saw in the Congress manifesto the imprint of the pre-independence Muslim League, whose communal and separatist agenda vivisected the country. It was a sweeping statement against the party’s Lok Sabha poll promises that trashed everything the Modi government stood for. Modi charged that every page of the document reeked of breaking India into pieces -- without invoking the tukde-tukde gang pejorative the BJP used in the past to polarise the polity against its political opponents.
He went on to rail against the Leftist imports lubricating the principal opposition party’s thought engine, saying such a Congress cannot take the country forward in the 21st century. But his left hook drew a fierce counterpunch from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who pointed to the participation of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in a coalition government with the Muslim League in Bengal in the early 1940s.
Modi’s castigation came days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a conscious decision to avoid party flags at his massive roadshow in Wayanad in Kerala along with allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), learning from his 2019 experience so as to deny the BJP the opportunity to give it a communal spin this time around. A similar roadshow when Rahul debuted from the constituency five years ago saw him amongst a sea of IUML flags, which gave the BJP a handle to hurt the Congress prospects in the North.
As for the Congress manifesto, apart from the expected promises of caste census and legal guarantee to the MSP regime and some doles, its central theme was to address the scourge of unemployment. Its basket included filling 30 lakh Central government vacancies, transitioning to a producer economy to create jobs, abolishing the Agniveer scheme and restoring the regular route for placement in the armed forces, revitalising mining, and incentivising corporates for additional hiring. But the big challenge for the Congress is some saline transfusion in the opposition’s INDIA bloc to protect them from the election heat stroke and do better at the hustings.
The festival of democracy has just begun with the usual dose of hyperbole. Trading barbs is what makes campaigns really colourful but the discourse ought to be civil and stay within the red line of the model code of conduct. Any transgression must be dealt with evenly by the poll panel with an iron hand.