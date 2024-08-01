World leaders must join hands to stop war in West Asia

The war in West Asia is escalating. The recent turn of events has the potential to draw more countries into it and create a situation so combustible that it may impact the entire world. On Tuesday, Israeli rockets fired into Lebanese capital Beirut killed Fouad Shukur, a top commander of the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah. This was followed by the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran. Though no one has claimed responsibility for the Hamas leader’s killing, the Iranian and Hamas leaders have blamed Israel for it.

The US has been quick to reject accusations of their involvement in Haniyeh’s killing. Nonetheless, the Hamas and Hezbollah leaders’ assassinations have led to threats of retaliation and apprehensions about the spread of the conflict with a new front opening on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, the Houthis intensifying attacks in the Red Sea, and Iran, Iraq and Syria joining the war.

It is time for the world community to redouble its efforts to calm tempers in West Asia and prevent a full-scale war. The Israel-Palestine conflict has already led to a loss of over 40,000 lives. Further escalation will not only be dangerous for regional stability for generations, but also lead to a bigger humanitarian crisis than there already is. The international community must respond quickly and decisively to this emerging threat.