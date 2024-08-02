AP needs more from centre to keep promises

In a departure from tradition, instead of presenting a full-fledged budget, the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra government promulgated an ordinance for vote-on-account with an estimated expenditure of Rs 1.29 lakh crore for a period of four months. The reason was that the state finance department was still finalising the liabilities and resources. It sounds reasonable as the new government assumed charge in the second half of June. The government is likely to present the full budget in September.

What is of concern is not the vote-on-account, but the chief minister’s remarks that the state’s finances are in a terrible shape. He released a white paper on the issue that paints a bleak picture. The white paper says the overall debt stands close to Rs 10 lakh crore and outstanding bills are at over Rs 1 lakh crore. The state’s own resources are not enough to meet essential expenditures like salaries and pensions. The paper has been disputed by the opposition YSR Congress. What cannot be disputed though is that the state is on a sticky wicket.

Revenues have gone up over the last decade barring the Covid years, but so has expenditure, with welfare schemes accounting for a lion’s share. All avenues to incur debt have already been explored, which leaves Naidu with little elbow room. He has promised much more than his predecessor Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. New schemes such as free bus travel for women, higher investment for farmers, dole for the unemployed and education subsidy for each child would cost the exchequer more than the Rs 2.7 lakh crore spent on welfare in the last five years. On top, the mandate to complete the Polavaram irrigation project and develop capital Amaravati would increase the financial burden.

Naidu is riding a tiger, in the sense that there appears to be only one way forward. The Centre’s announcement of Rs 15,000-crore aid for Amaravati must be re-negotiated to make it a grant. The Polavaram project’s terms must be amended as the Centre had set a condition of paying at 2014 prices, whereas the AP Reorganisation Act clearly states it is the Centre’s responsibility to build the project. The implementation of schemes could be staggered, which might invite a backlash; but the government must be bold enough to prioritise them. Without changes, the state could end up staring at a debt trap.