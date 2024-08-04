Finding balance between nature and human activity

Every crisis bares one’s strengths and weaknesses. What one takes away from it will play a crucial role in shaping one’s future. Kerala is going through such a moment, despite the magnitude of the tragedy that struck Wayanad on Tuesday. The landslide left more than 300 people dead; nearly 200 are missing. Nothing much is left in the two villages devastated by the landslips, except mud and slush. Even as the tragedy caught the state unawares, the resilience and the unity of the people shine through.

Central forces and state agencies are acting like a single entity in search and rescue operations. Both experts and ordinary folks are flocking to Wayanad to help the survivors; mothers even from far-flung places are coming with their little ones to breast-feed the babies who have lost their mothers; and commoners are donating beyond their means to the CM’s relief fund. Donations are pouring in from the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, too.

The disaster was triggered by extremely heavy rainfall caused by the warming of the Arabian Sea. Several lives could have been saved if proper early warning system was in place. That the IMD’s red alert came only after the landslide shows the inefficacy of our weather monitoring system. As most agencies—right from the Geological Survey of India, which monitors landslides, to the state disaster management authorities—depend on IMD data, its accuracy is literally a matter of life and death.