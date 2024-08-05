Odisha needs to quickly fill police, legal posts

It has been seven months since Odisha has had a full-time director general of police. Three months before Sunil Bansal, an IPS officer of the 1987 batch, retired as DGP on December 31, 2023, the then BJD government was supposed to begin the process for appointing his successor, which requires to follow the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and Union Public Service Commission. While the previous dispensation did not fulfil its obligation on time and appointed an acting DGP before the elections, the BJP government that took over in June has also dragged its feet on the matter.

Now, the selection process for the new police chief has just begun. This is despite the fact that in February, the Union home ministry had asked several states including Odisha to follow the top court’s guidelines instead of choosing ad hoc DGPs. Law enforcement is one of the principal duties of states and in uniformed services the force looks up to its chief for commandeering. Without a full-time DGP, the structural integrity of the law enforcement machinery is bound to be affected. That is why it is important that the Odisha government does not waste time in putting the appointment process on a fast track.

It is not only about the DGP appointment. The state’s BJP government has been tardy on other crucial appointments too. The post of advocate general was filled up only after the Orissa High Court expressed its displeasure over the delay in appointment that had led to a pile-up of cases. Another example is the Odisha Lokayukta. The state anti-corruption ombudsman’s office has been virtually defunct without a chairperson and two members after the end of the previous appointees’ tenures.

With a solitary non-judicial member left, the statutory body has been rescheduling the dates of various cases as it cannot summon a bench for hearing. In this instance, the previous government had gone through the process of selection, but it got stuck after the polls were announced. However, the incumbent administration has not yet made up its mind whether to take it forward or revisit the selection. With the new dispensation now firmly settled in, it is high time all important and statutory posts are filled up at the earliest.