Karnataka padayatra politics kicks up dust

There is a certain power in a political padayatra—while it may not move mountains, it is known to have dislodged governments. It gives a leader the chance to walk the talk, connect with people, and mobilise public opinion. In Karnataka, the BJP-JDS alliance is on a seven-day yatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru to create awareness on the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and diversion of funds for SC/ST welfare from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. The clear aim is to unseat Siddaramaiah. The Congress is countering the yatra with Janandolana programmes along the same route to explain its position. There is likely to be more mudslinging until Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot makes his next move on the MUDA scam.

Karnataka has had an abiding relationship with padayatras. The BJP-JDS alliance is doing unto Siddaramaiah what he did to the then-CM BS Yediyurappa in July 2010, when he had set off on a 320-km march from Bengaluru to Ballari to highlight ‘misgovernance’ and the iron ore mining scam involving the Reddy brothers, who were ministers in the first BJP government in the South. Its image sullied, the BJP government banned mining. But the padayatra, combined with Lokayukta Santosh Hegde’s report, led to Yediyurappa’s resignation in 2011. The BJP is now hoping for a sweet revenge.

There is more to the padayatra than just a march against the government. It is a tactical gambit by the first families of the BJP and JDS to propel their younger leaders to the front—B Y Vijayendra, looked upon as a future chief minister, is leading the yatra, while H D Kumaraswamy is projecting son Nikhil as his political heir in the Ramanagara-Channapatna-Mandya Vokkaliga heartland. It also gives the BJP a chance to make inroads into the Old Mysore region.

It can also bolster the yatri’s image—after his Ballari walkathon, Siddaramaiah went on to become CM in 2013. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had undertaken a march for the Mekedatu project in 2022 and built positive public opinion. Former CM S M Krishna had also walked for farmers over the Cauvery water dispute. As of now, the BJP-JDS padayatra is only kicking up dust. It remains to be seen if the alliance reaps any political dividend from it in the near future.