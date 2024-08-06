Lessons for India from upheaval in Bangladesh

Consider the combustible context. A country with a fast-growing population witnessed soaring inequality. Persistent high inflation squeezed real incomes year after year. A growing number of private colleges poured many more educated youngsters into a stagnant job pool. Complaints of cronyism accompanied burgeoning bad loans given to allies. And an authoritarian government tried to reconfigure the nationalist narrative in its favour. Given this recent history, one could be forgiven for pointing to the wrong nation on the South Asian map. Finally, it was a word with a uniquely flammable baggage in Bangladesh that lit the short fuse of revolt in the neighbourhood.

Sheikh Hasina Wazed’s first major misstep in dealing with the students protesting a job quota for descendants of freedom fighters was letting loose members of the Awami League’s students’ wing alongside the police. But the anger on the streets really spilled over when she called the protestors ‘razakars’. The word, literally meaning volunteers, was used for pro-Pakistani conspirators during Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence.

Chaos has claimed the vacuum created by Hasina’s resignation and flight out of the country. The police have left their uniforms and weapons en masse. Amid the ensuing loot and arson, minorities including Hindus are being targeted. It’s adding a sharp edge to the anti-India rhetoric on the streets, which the Indian foreign minister rightly highlighted in parliament.

The evolving interim government has shadows of 2006. The 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has agreed to head it, declined a similar call in 2006 when he said he did not have the “neutrality” the role required. Those hoping for a quick restoration of democracy should note Yunus thought the earlier interim government needed more than the two years it got.

None of this leaves India with easy choices. Hasina’s presence in Delhi does not help douse the anger in Dhaka. Apart from rising Islamism, there are Big Power interests to mind too. There is, however, much we can do apart from closely guarding our longest border. One of the biggest reasons India is seen as an inconsiderate Big Brother is that we import very little from our neighbour. The recent push for an infrastructure link to India’s Northeast can come with a comprehensive trade plan for our neighbour. Both countries need it, because what’s happening in Bangladesh will not stay there.