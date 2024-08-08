Steer Telangana local seat quota with care

The question whether a student is to be considered a local or non-local for admission to educational institutions—in particular for MBBS and BDS courses—is sensitive in almost every state; but it is felt more intensely in Telangana. Historically, this issue has played a key role in several agitations. In this backdrop, the recent order of the state government redefining the local category status for admission to medical courses has understandably led to protests.

With the 10-year period for including students from Andhra Pradesh ending, the Telangana government has rightly amended the provision. But in doing so, it has left the door open to criticism. As per government order 33, students who study from class 9 to the intermediate level, or those who have resided in the state for four years or more by the time of the exam will be considered for the local quota. The government dropped the earlier criterion that students who have studied for at least four years in the state from classes 6 to 12 could also avail of the quota. It makes little sense to drop the latter while the number of medical colleges has increased after 2014. There are over 8,700 medical seats in the state, half of them in government-run colleges. However, the competition is cut-throat.

Though Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha claims the new order will not be a disadvantage for Telangana students, it is bound to raise a number of questions. There could be any number of state students studying intermediate in other states; conversely, there could be a substantial number of students from other states studying in Telangana for four consecutive years. The state government ought to reconsider the rules to ensure that genuine local candidates do not lose out.

The issue has already taken a political dimension with the opposition BRS going hammer and tongs at the government. The pink party, following its electoral drubbing, sees in this an opportunity to reinvent itself as the sole champion of the Telangana sentiment. But these hyper-sensitive issues should be dealt with carefully, lest they acquire a momentum of their own and cause disharmony. The state government would be well advised to reconsider the matter before frustrated students take to the streets.