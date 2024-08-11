Four nominees for bank accounts a radical move

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, tabled in Parliament last week, has several provisions offering flexibility and uniformity to banks for carrying out their day-to-day operations. Perhaps the most pathbreaking among them is the one that allows bank account holders to have up to four nominees.

These nominees could be either successive or simultaneous. Successive nomination means having multiple nominees in a particular order. If the first nominee is not available for claiming the funds, then the second nominee will be called. Simultaneous nomination means multiple nominations with deposits divided into pre-defined proportions. In case of the simultaneous nominees, the account holder must explicitly mention the proportion of deposits in percentage in favour of each nominee. The nominations must be made for the whole amount.

In case of death of any nominee, the nomination in favour of that person becomes ineffective, and the fund is divided into the rest of the nominees. The provision to allow four nominees is a radical change from the practice of having only one nominee earlier. This gives greater flexibility and convenience for depositors and their legal heirs. This also helps legal heirs avoid future litigation for claiming funds left by the account holder.