SC hammers basic principles while granting bail to Sisodia

Prolonged incarceration before being pronounced guilty of an offence should not be permitted to become punishment without trial. It is part of the settled criminal jurisprudence. Yet, that redline is often observed in its breach. Similarly, the dictum of bail as the rule and jail the exception was first laid down by Justice V R Krishna Iyer in 1977.

A Supreme Court bench while granting bail to former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, sought to drill that cardinal principle into the heads of a trial court and the Delhi High Court. Sisodia was arrested in a money laundering case tied to the Delhi excise policy ripoff 17 months ago under the draconian Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, where getting bail is not easy. But the trial in the case is yet to begin and the chance of it being wrapped up quickly is next to zilch. The case for bail had already travelled from the trial court to the high court and the Supreme Court and back twice.

Another iteration of the procedure would only amount to a game of snakes and ladders, the judges reasoned. Since lower courts tend to play safe on matters of bail, the top court needlessly gets flooded with bail petitions.