Olympic let-down: India must win more medals before hosting games

In a glittering ceremony on Sunday, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared the Paris Summer Games closed. The flame was extinguished and the flag handed over to the Los Angeles 2028 team. There were no surprises in the top two slots on the medals tally. Like in Tokyo, the US claimed the top spot after edging out China in the last event on the final day—women’s basketball. Both ended with 40 gold medals but the US’s overall count was 126, while China had 91. India finished 71st, lower than the 48th in Tokyo. It was not a performance to be celebrated.

The number of medals went down from seven to six. In Tokyo, India had secured one gold, two silver and four bronze medals. We returned from Paris with one silver and five bronze. Even if Vinesh Phogat had been allowed to fight the final, the tally would at best have matched Tokyo’s. Then there were six fourth-place finishes. India would have reached the coveted double-digit mark had they converted some of those heartbreaks into medals. But we cannot dwell on ifs and buts. Success on the sporting field is measured in results; there is no place for suppositions.